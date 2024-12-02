video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Army soldiers and U.S. Navy sailors participate in the Base HIIT Competition at National’s Park in Washington, D.C., Dec. 10, 2024. The high intensity interval training competition was the first of its kind designed to build esprit de corps and camaraderie among the branches prior to the Army vs. Navy football game (U.S. Army video by Spc. John Garcia)