U.S. Army soldiers and U.S. Navy sailors participate in the Base HIIT Competition at National’s Park in Washington, D.C., Dec. 10, 2024. The high intensity interval training competition was the first of its kind designed to build esprit de corps and camaraderie among the branches prior to the Army vs. Navy football game (U.S. Army video by Spc. John Garcia)
|Date Taken:
|12.10.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.11.2024 12:53
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|946516
|VIRIN:
|241210-A-KJ763-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110728657
|Length:
|00:03:00
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Army soldiers and U.S. Navy sailors participate in the Base HIIT competition., by SPC John Garcia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
