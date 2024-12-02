Maryland Governor Wes Moore reads Proclamation

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Maryland Governor Wes Moore declares December 14, 2024 as the official Army vs. Navy football game day during his proclamation speech on December 9, 2024 in Annapolis, Maryland. This speech is part of several community events leading to the Army vs. Navy football game on December 14, 2024. (U.S. Army Video by Spc. David Carvajal)