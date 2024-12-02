Maryland Governor Wes Moore declares December 14, 2024 as the official Army vs. Navy football game day during his proclamation speech on December 9, 2024 in Annapolis, Maryland. This speech is part of several community events leading to the Army vs. Navy football game on December 14, 2024. (U.S. Army Video by Spc. David Carvajal)
|Date Taken:
|12.09.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.11.2024 12:09
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|946505
|VIRIN:
|241209-A-LF129-8297
|PIN:
|001
|Filename:
|DOD_110728451
|Length:
|00:27:24
|Location:
|ANNAPOLIS, MARYLAND, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Maryland Governor Wes Moore reads Proclamation, by SPC David Carvajal, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
