    Maryland Governor Wes Moore reads Proclamation

    ANNAPOLIS, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES

    12.09.2024

    Video by Spc. David Carvajal 

    Army Multimedia and Visual Information Division

    Maryland Governor Wes Moore declares December 14, 2024 as the official Army vs. Navy football game day during his proclamation speech on December 9, 2024 in Annapolis, Maryland. This speech is part of several community events leading to the Army vs. Navy football game on December 14, 2024. (U.S. Army Video by Spc. David Carvajal)

    Date Taken: 12.09.2024
    Date Posted: 12.11.2024 12:09
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 946505
    VIRIN: 241209-A-LF129-8297
    PIN: 001
    Filename: DOD_110728451
    Length: 00:27:24
    Location: ANNAPOLIS, MARYLAND, US

    ARMYNAVY2024

