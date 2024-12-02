Marines with 2/11 conduct a Fire Support Coordination Exercise while participating in SLTE 0-25

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Marines with 2nd Battalion, 11th Marine Regiment, 1st Marine Division, conduct a Fire Support Coordination Exercise as part of Service Level Training Exercise 0-25, at Marine Corps Air-Ground Combat Center, Twentynine Palms, California, Dec. 06, 2024. SLTE 0-25 is designed to enhance readiness across core Mission Essential Tasks and prepare Marine Forces Reserve for high-end, Force-on-Force operations. SLTE helps ensure reservists maintain "Fight tonight" capabilities, supporting both modernization and rapid response for expeditionary operations. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Iris Gantt)