    Marines with 2/11 conduct a Fire Support Coordination Exercise while participating in SLTE 0-25

    TWENTYNINE PALMS, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    12.06.2024

    Video by Cpl. Iris Gantt 

    Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center

    U.S. Marines with 2nd Battalion, 11th Marine Regiment, 1st Marine Division, conduct a Fire Support Coordination Exercise as part of Service Level Training Exercise 0-25, at Marine Corps Air-Ground Combat Center, Twentynine Palms, California, Dec. 06, 2024. SLTE 0-25 is designed to enhance readiness across core Mission Essential Tasks and prepare Marine Forces Reserve for high-end, Force-on-Force operations. SLTE helps ensure reservists maintain "Fight tonight" capabilities, supporting both modernization and rapid response for expeditionary operations. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Iris Gantt)

    Date Taken: 12.06.2024
    Date Posted: 12.11.2024 10:31
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 946466
    VIRIN: 241210-M-PL449-2002
    Filename: DOD_110727818
    Length: 00:03:59
    Location: TWENTYNINE PALMS, CALIFORNIA, US

