Marines with 2/11 conduct a Fire Support Coordination Exercise while participating in SLTE 0-25

U.S. Marines with 2nd Battalion, 11th Marine Regiment, 1st Marine Division, conduct a Fire Support Coordination Exercise as part of Service Level Training Exercise 0-25, at Marine Corps Air-Ground Combat Center, Twentynine Palms, California, Dec. 06, 2024. SLTE 0-25 is designed to enhance readiness across core Mission Essential Tasks and prepare Marine Forces Reserve for high-end, Force-on-Force operations. SLTE helps ensure reservists maintain "Fight tonight" capabilities, supporting both modernization and rapid response for expeditionary operations. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Iris Gantt)
