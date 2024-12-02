Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Snow falls during BTF 25-1

    ROYAL AIR FORCE FAIRFORD, UNITED KINGDOM

    11.19.2024

    Video by Senior Airman Mary Bowers 

    2nd Bomb Wing

    B-52’s assigned to the 20th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron sit ready on the flightline Nov. 19, 2024, at RAF Fairford, England. The B-52 plays a critical role in maintaining global stability by providing a credible, flexible and visible deterrent. Its constant readiness assures Allies and dissuades potential adversaries. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Mary Bowers)

    Date Taken: 11.19.2024
    Date Posted: 12.11.2024 06:20
    Location: ROYAL AIR FORCE FAIRFORD, GB

    RAF Fairford
    USEUCOM
    2nd Bomb Wing
    Bomber Task Force Europe
    BTF 25-1

