Snow falls during BTF 25-1

B-52’s assigned to the 20th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron sit ready on the flightline Nov. 19, 2024, at RAF Fairford, England. The B-52 plays a critical role in maintaining global stability by providing a credible, flexible and visible deterrent. Its constant readiness assures Allies and dissuades potential adversaries. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Mary Bowers)
|Date Taken:
|11.19.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.11.2024 06:20
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|946462
|VIRIN:
|241119-F-VS152-1000
|Filename:
|DOD_110727748
|Length:
|00:01:03
|Location:
|ROYAL AIR FORCE FAIRFORD, GB
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
