    Happy Holidays from VMFA-312, on UDP to Iwakuni, Japan

    IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JAPAN

    11.20.2024

    Video by Lance Cpl. Alejandra Vega 

    AFN Iwakuni

    U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Breanne Turner, with Marine Fighter Attack Squadron 312, Marine Aircraft Group 31, 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing, a native of Dinwiddie County, Va., provides a holiday greeting from Marine Corps Air Station (MCAS) Iwakuni, Japan, Nov. 20, 2024. Marines with VMFA-312, based out of MCAS Beaufort, South Carolina, are currently operating at MCAS Iwakuni as part of the Unit Deployment Program to augment MAG-12, 1st MAW. The UDP enables squadrons throughout the Marine Corps to exercise expeditionary capabilities while providing a forward presence in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Alejandra Vega)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.20.2024
    Date Posted: 12.11.2024 04:04
    Category: Greetings
    Video ID: 946446
    VIRIN: 241120-M-FU569-6555
    Filename: DOD_110727596
    Length: 00:00:21
    Location: IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP
    Hometown: DINWIDDIE, VIRGINIA, US

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Happy Holidays from VMFA-312, on UDP to Iwakuni, Japan, by LCpl Alejandra Vega, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Japan
    MCAS Iwakuni
    2nd MAW
    Holiday Season
    VMFA-312
    MAG-31

