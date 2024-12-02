Happy Holidays from VMFA-312, on UDP to Iwakuni, Japan

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/946442" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Adam Tucker, with Marine Fighter Attack Squadron 312, Marine Aircraft Group 31, 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing, a native of Hopewell, Va., provides a holiday greeting from Marine Corps Air Station (MCAS) Iwakuni, Japan, Nov. 20, 2024. Marines with VMFA-312, based out of MCAS Beaufort, South Carolina, are currently operating at MCAS Iwakuni as part of the Unit Deployment Program to augment MAG-12, 1st MAW. The UDP enables squadrons throughout the Marine Corps to exercise expeditionary capabilities while providing a forward presence in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Alejandra Vega)