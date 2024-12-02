Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Happy Holidays from VMFA-312, on UDP to Iwakuni, Japan

    IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JAPAN

    11.20.2024

    Video by Lance Cpl. Alejandra Vega 

    AFN Iwakuni

    U.S. Marine Corps , Sgt. Sterling Mudge, with Marine Fighter Attack Squadron 312, Marine Aircraft Group 31, 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing, a native of Sacramento, Calif., provides a holiday greeting from Marine Corps Air Station (MCAS) Iwakuni, Japan, Nov. 20, 2024. Marines with VMFA-312, based out of MCAS Beaufort, South Carolina, are currently operating at MCAS Iwakuni as part of the Unit Deployment Program to augment MAG-12, 1st MAW. The UDP enables squadrons throughout the Marine Corps to exercise expeditionary capabilities while providing a forward presence in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Alejandra Vega)

    Date Taken: 11.20.2024
    Date Posted: 12.11.2024 04:04
    Category: Greetings
    Location: IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP
    Hometown: SACRAMENTO, CALIFORNIA, US

    This work, Happy Holidays from VMFA-312, on UDP to Iwakuni, Japan, by LCpl Alejandra Vega, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Japan
    MCAS Iwakuni
    2nd MAW
    Holiday Season
    VMFA-312
    MAG-31

