U.S. Air Force and Allied aircraft taxi onto the runway to conduct an elephant walk during Exercise TUWAIQ-4 within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Dec. 7, 2024. The Saudi-led exercise focused on tactical airlift, airdrop, and air mobility to enhance collaboration and support between nations across the U.S. Central Command area of operations. (U.S. Air Force photo)
|Date Taken:
|12.07.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.11.2024 03:42
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|946429
|VIRIN:
|241207-F-LE520-1036
|Filename:
|DOD_110727571
|Length:
|00:00:53
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
This work, Exercise TUWAIQ-4, by SrA Alexis Pentzer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.