    Exercise TUWAIQ-4

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    12.07.2024

    Video by Senior Airman Alexis Pentzer 

    United States Air Forces Central           

    U.S. Air Force and Allied aircraft taxi onto the runway to conduct an elephant walk during Exercise TUWAIQ-4 within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Dec. 7, 2024. The Saudi-led exercise focused on tactical airlift, airdrop, and air mobility to enhance collaboration and support between nations across the U.S. Central Command area of operations. (U.S. Air Force photo)

    Date Taken: 12.07.2024
    Date Posted: 12.11.2024 03:42
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 946429
    VIRIN: 241207-F-LE520-1036
    Filename: DOD_110727571
    Length: 00:00:53
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    Downloads: 3
    High-Res. Downloads: 3

    TAGS

    CENTCOM
    Saudi Arabia
    AFCENT
    TUWAIQ-4

