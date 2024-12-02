Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    F-16 Fire Training: Bilateral Blaze

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JAPAN

    10.01.2024

    Video by Airman 1st Class Koby Mitchell 

    35th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Aaron Strayhorn, 35th Civil Engineer Squadron fire chief, explains the importance of bilateral F-16 Fighting Falcon fire training with the Japanese Air Self-Defense Forces fire department at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Oct. 2, 2024. Through bilateral training, firefighters enhance interoperability and readiness, ensuring swift and effective responses to safeguard the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Koby Mitchell)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.01.2024
    Date Posted: 12.10.2024 20:43
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 946416
    VIRIN: 241003-F-KM882-9002
    Filename: DOD_110727256
    Length: 00:00:59
    Location: MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, F-16 Fire Training: Bilateral Blaze, by A1C Koby Mitchell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Japan
    Fire Department
    JASDF
    F-16
    INDOPACOM
    Misawa Air Base

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download