F-16 Fire Training: Bilateral Blaze

U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Aaron Strayhorn, 35th Civil Engineer Squadron fire chief, explains the importance of bilateral F-16 Fighting Falcon fire training with the Japanese Air Self-Defense Forces fire department at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Oct. 2, 2024. Through bilateral training, firefighters enhance interoperability and readiness, ensuring swift and effective responses to safeguard the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Koby Mitchell)
|Date Taken:
|10.01.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.10.2024 20:43
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|946416
|VIRIN:
|241003-F-KM882-9002
|Filename:
|DOD_110727256
|Length:
|00:00:59
|Location:
|MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
