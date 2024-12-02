Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    403rd Wing Year in Review 2024

    KEESLER AFB, MISSISSIPPI, UNITED STATES

    12.10.2024

    Video by Marnee Losurdo 

    403rd Wing

    Whether supporting critical operations overseas, participating in multinational exercises, or enhancing readiness through hands-on training, 403rd Wing reservists at Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi, proved their commitment to readiness in support of the Air Force mission.These are a few of the wing’s accomplishments that demonstrated unit members’ role in ensuring national security and fostering partnerships at home and abroad in 2024. (U.S. Air Force video by Lt. Col. Marnee A.C. Losurdo)

    Date Taken: 12.10.2024
    Date Posted: 12.10.2024 18:28
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 946390
    VIRIN: 241210-F-IL418-1001
    Filename: DOD_110727071
    Length: 00:02:05
    Location: KEESLER AFB, MISSISSIPPI, US

    TAGS

    Air Force Reserve
    Citizen Airmen
    403rd Wing
    Mission Ready Airmen
    Ready Now

