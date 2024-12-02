403rd Wing Year in Review 2024

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Whether supporting critical operations overseas, participating in multinational exercises, or enhancing readiness through hands-on training, 403rd Wing reservists at Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi, proved their commitment to readiness in support of the Air Force mission.These are a few of the wing’s accomplishments that demonstrated unit members’ role in ensuring national security and fostering partnerships at home and abroad in 2024. (U.S. Air Force video by Lt. Col. Marnee A.C. Losurdo)