Whether supporting critical operations overseas, participating in multinational exercises, or enhancing readiness through hands-on training, 403rd Wing reservists at Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi, proved their commitment to readiness in support of the Air Force mission.These are a few of the wing’s accomplishments that demonstrated unit members’ role in ensuring national security and fostering partnerships at home and abroad in 2024. (U.S. Air Force video by Lt. Col. Marnee A.C. Losurdo)
|Date Taken:
|12.10.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.10.2024 18:28
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|946390
|VIRIN:
|241210-F-IL418-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110727071
|Length:
|00:02:05
|Location:
|KEESLER AFB, MISSISSIPPI, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 403rd Wing Year in Review 2024, by Marnee Losurdo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
