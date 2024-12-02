Each fall, the Combined Federal Campaign (CFC) enables Federal employees and retirees to come together to raise money and volunteer for our favorite charities. Give it a try, give to your favorite charity and make a difference. For more information visit: https://givecfc.org
|Date Taken:
|12.10.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.10.2024 17:34
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|946378
|VIRIN:
|241210-D-LU733-1379
|PIN:
|505898-B
|Filename:
|DOD_110726842
|Length:
|00:01:01
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, DLA, Give Happy! (open caption), by Nutan Chada, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.