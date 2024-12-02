Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Navy Reservist Leads new Navy COPT-R pilot training program

    FORT WORTH, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    12.06.2024

    Video by Cmdr. Cheryl Collins 

    Navy Reserve Region Readiness and Mobilization Command Fort Worth

    This is a feature video on Cmdr. Spencer Allen, a Navy Reserve Sailor from Fort Worth, Texas, who drills out of Navy Reserve Center Fort Worth, and is assigned to Commander, Submarine Group 7. Allen is the Officer-in-Charge of Navy COPT-R (Contract Operated Pilot Training-Rotary). COPT-R is a single-track helicopter training program from Chief of Naval Air Training (CNATRA) . Student Naval Aviators (SNAs) complete primary flight training with a contracted agency that operates helicopters. This training occurs over an abbreviated timeline that allows cost savings to the Navy while simultaneously allowing the Navy to continue providing the highest quality naval helicopter pilots. The training occurs in Fort Worth, Texas.

    Date Taken: 12.06.2024
    Date Posted: 12.10.2024 17:00
    Location: FORT WORTH, FLORIDA, US

    Chief of Naval Air Training
    Navy Reserve
    CNATRA
    REDCOM Fort Worth
    COPT-R
    NRC Fort Worth

