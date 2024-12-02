This is a feature video on Cmdr. Spencer Allen, a Navy Reserve Sailor from Fort Worth, Texas, who drills out of Navy Reserve Center Fort Worth, and is assigned to Commander, Submarine Group 7. Allen is the Officer-in-Charge of Navy COPT-R (Contract Operated Pilot Training-Rotary). COPT-R is a single-track helicopter training program from Chief of Naval Air Training (CNATRA) . Student Naval Aviators (SNAs) complete primary flight training with a contracted agency that operates helicopters. This training occurs over an abbreviated timeline that allows cost savings to the Navy while simultaneously allowing the Navy to continue providing the highest quality naval helicopter pilots. The training occurs in Fort Worth, Texas.
|Date Taken:
|12.06.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.10.2024 17:00
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|946371
|VIRIN:
|241206-N-FB085-1001
|PIN:
|123456-A
|Filename:
|DOD_110726782
|Length:
|00:02:14
|Location:
|FORT WORTH, FLORIDA, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Navy Reservist Leads new Navy COPT-R pilot training program, by CDR Cheryl Collins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
