    Navy Reservist Leads Transformational Helicopter Pilot Training Program

    FORT WORTH, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    12.20.2024

    Story by Petty Officer 1st Class Debra Thomas 

    Navy Reserve - Navy Public Affairs Support Element West

    U.S. Navy Reserve Commander Spencer Allen, a Fort Worth resident, is transforming
    naval aviation training. He combines his unique civilian skills and military aviation
    expertise to shepherd the next generation of pilots, producing skilled aviators faster and
    at a lower cost.

    The Navy Contract Operated Pilot Training - Rotary (COPT-R) program, located in Fort
    Worth, Texas, was launched in 2023 by the Chief of Naval Air Training (CNATRA). The
    program streamlines the process of transforming newly commissioned officers into
    helicopter pilots. Allen, a reservist attached to Submarine Group 7 who drills at Navy
    Reserve Center Fort Worth, is currently recalled to active duty to lead the initiative as
    officer-in-charge of the Fort Worth, Texas based program.

    "Students complete their training an average of seven months earlier than their peers,
    with each student representing a cost savings of approximately $230,000 for the Navy,"
    Allen said.

    The program boasts zero attrition among its 80 students to date. It also provides a
    second chance for aspiring aviators who might otherwise be disqualified from flight
    training due to medical reasons.

    Lt. Noelle Gomez, a U.S. Coast Guard flight student said, "I got extremely airsick in the
    T6, so I was able to come here and give flight school another shot."

    Allen, who also works as a civilian instructor pilot at Bell Flight in Hurst, Texas, bridges
    the gap between military requirements and civilian training methodologies. His role
    involves liaising with Helicopter Institute, the civilian company running COPT-R, and
    ensuring training meets Navy standards. His dual background proves particularly
    valuable for students like Gomez.

    "This job is almost tailor-made for me," Allen said. "I know what it takes to make a good
    student and military aviator, but I also know where the civilian instructors are coming
    from."

    The program's ultimate goal, according to Allen, is warfighter readiness."We want
    students that leave COPT-R to be in the best possible position to become pilots down
    the road, to be the safest and most proficient aviators the Navy has to offer."
    Allen's leadership has earned praise from his students. "He provides everything that we
    need," Gomez said." He's here for moral support and helping us get through this
    journey.”

    Under Allen’s direction, COPT-R continues to evolve, standing as a testament to
    innovation in military training, promising a brighter future for naval aviation.

