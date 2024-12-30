Navy Reservist Leads Transformational Helicopter Pilot Training Program

U.S. Navy Reserve Commander Spencer Allen, a Fort Worth resident, is transforming

naval aviation training. He combines his unique civilian skills and military aviation

expertise to shepherd the next generation of pilots, producing skilled aviators faster and

at a lower cost.



The Navy Contract Operated Pilot Training - Rotary (COPT-R) program, located in Fort

Worth, Texas, was launched in 2023 by the Chief of Naval Air Training (CNATRA). The

program streamlines the process of transforming newly commissioned officers into

helicopter pilots. Allen, a reservist attached to Submarine Group 7 who drills at Navy

Reserve Center Fort Worth, is currently recalled to active duty to lead the initiative as

officer-in-charge of the Fort Worth, Texas based program.



"Students complete their training an average of seven months earlier than their peers,

with each student representing a cost savings of approximately $230,000 for the Navy,"

Allen said.



The program boasts zero attrition among its 80 students to date. It also provides a

second chance for aspiring aviators who might otherwise be disqualified from flight

training due to medical reasons.



Lt. Noelle Gomez, a U.S. Coast Guard flight student said, "I got extremely airsick in the

T6, so I was able to come here and give flight school another shot."



Allen, who also works as a civilian instructor pilot at Bell Flight in Hurst, Texas, bridges

the gap between military requirements and civilian training methodologies. His role

involves liaising with Helicopter Institute, the civilian company running COPT-R, and

ensuring training meets Navy standards. His dual background proves particularly

valuable for students like Gomez.



"This job is almost tailor-made for me," Allen said. "I know what it takes to make a good

student and military aviator, but I also know where the civilian instructors are coming

from."



The program's ultimate goal, according to Allen, is warfighter readiness."We want

students that leave COPT-R to be in the best possible position to become pilots down

the road, to be the safest and most proficient aviators the Navy has to offer."

Allen's leadership has earned praise from his students. "He provides everything that we

need," Gomez said." He's here for moral support and helping us get through this

journey.”



Under Allen’s direction, COPT-R continues to evolve, standing as a testament to

innovation in military training, promising a brighter future for naval aviation.

by PO1 Debra Thomas