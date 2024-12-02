Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USASAC Army-Navy promo 2024

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    HUNTSVILLE, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES

    12.02.2024

    Video by Kristen Pittman 

    U.S. Army Security Assistance Command

    Members of the U.S. Army Security Assistance Command reminisce on highlights from past Army-Navy football games and look ahead to the 2024 matchup which takes place at Northwest Stadium in Landover, Md., Dec. 14, 2024. (U.S. Army video by Kristen Pittman)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.02.2024
    Date Posted: 12.10.2024 08:32
    Category: Commercials
    Video ID: 946223
    VIRIN: 241202-A-KV687-1001
    Filename: DOD_110725261
    Length: 00:01:15
    Location: HUNTSVILLE, ALABAMA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USASAC Army-Navy promo 2024, by Kristen Pittman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Army Black Knights
    Army football
    USMA
    West Point
    Go Army Beat Navy
    2024 Army Navy Game

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download