NATO service members from across the alliance wrapped up Exercise Steadfast Dagger 2024 at the Joint Warfare Center in Stavanger, Norway, on Dec. 5. NATO’s premier crisis prevention and management exercise involved about 800 service members in a computer-assisted, command post exercise designed to increase operational readiness and interoperability of the NATO Allied Reaction Force.
12.06.2024
12.10.2024
Video Productions
|946202
|241205-A-QI808-1000
|241205
|DOD_110724767
|00:01:17
STAVANGER, NO
|CHATTANOOGA, TENNESSEE, US
|0
|0
Exercise Steadfast Dagger trains Allied Reaction Force capability to fuse multi-domain effects on battlespace
