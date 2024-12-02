Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Exercise Steadfast Dagger trains Allied Reaction Force capability to fuse multi-domain effects on battlespace

    STAVANGER, NORWAY

    12.06.2024

    Video by Troy Darr 

    U.S. Army NATO

    NATO service members from across the alliance wrapped up Exercise Steadfast Dagger 2024 at the Joint Warfare Center in Stavanger, Norway, on Dec. 5. NATO’s premier crisis prevention and management exercise involved about 800 service members in a computer-assisted, command post exercise designed to increase operational readiness and interoperability of the NATO Allied Reaction Force.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.06.2024
    Date Posted: 12.10.2024 07:02
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 946202
    VIRIN: 241205-A-QI808-1000
    PIN: 241205
    Filename: DOD_110724767
    Length: 00:01:17
    Location: STAVANGER, NO
    Hometown: CHATTANOOGA, TENNESSEE, US

    Exercise Steadfast Dagger trains Allied Reaction Force capability to fuse multi-domain effects on battlespace

