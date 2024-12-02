Exercise Steadfast Dagger trains Allied Reaction Force capability to fuse multi-domain effects on battlespace

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/946202" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

NATO service members from across the alliance wrapped up Exercise Steadfast Dagger 2024 at the Joint Warfare Center in Stavanger, Norway, on Dec. 5. NATO’s premier crisis prevention and management exercise involved about 800 service members in a computer-assisted, command post exercise designed to increase operational readiness and interoperability of the NATO Allied Reaction Force.