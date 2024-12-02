Exercise Steadfast Dagger trains Allied Reaction Force capability to fuse multi-domain effects on battlespace

Photo By Troy Darr | Maj. John Andrews, assigned to the NATO Rapid Deployable Corps-Italy headquartered in...... read more read more Photo By Troy Darr | Maj. John Andrews, assigned to the NATO Rapid Deployable Corps-Italy headquartered in Milan, talks with his colleagues during Exercise Steadfast Dagger 2024 at the NATO Joint Warfare Centre in Stavanger, Norway. NATO’s premier crisis prevention and management exercise involved about 800 service members in a computer-assisted, command post exercise designed to increase operational readiness and interoperability of the NATO Allied Reaction Force. (Photo by Troy Darr) see less | View Image Page

STAVANGER, Norway -- NATO service members from across the alliance wrapped up Exercise Steadfast Dagger 2024 at the Joint Warfare Center on Dec. 5.



NATO’s premier crisis prevention and management exercise involved about 800 service members in a computer-assisted, command post exercise designed to increase operational readiness and interoperability of the NATO Allied Reaction Force.



“What this exercise did is it brought various national components together underneath the ARF to enable ARF capabilities as the Allied Reaction Force grows in its structure, its processes and its ability to fuse multi-domain effects on to a battlespace,” said Col. John Shermer, the U.S. Senior Army Officer for NATO Rapid Deployable Corps-Italy headquartered in Milan.



“One of the big components of the Allied Reaction Force is an ability to quickly enable deterrence in specific areas, either along the eastern flank or in other hotspots that might pop up that threaten the alliance and the national homeland.



“So, in those regards, Steadfast Dagger is very important to the United States because it increases our overall ability to deter aggression and defend our nation.”



The exercise was scheduled by Supreme Headquarters Allied Powers Europe, coordinated by Allied Joint Force Command Naples and directed by NATO Joint Warfare Centre. The purpose of the exercise was to train the NATO Allied Reaction Force to plan and execute non-Article 5 multidomain operations outside NATO territory to combat hybrid security threats.



“The exercises that we run here at the Joint Warfare Centre are crucial for maintaining operational readiness, ensuring that NATO forces can effectively respond to potential threats, particularly during today's complex environment,” said Lt. Col. Richard Anderson, NATO Joint Warfare Centre. “They also foster collaboration and strengthen partnerships across our member nations.



“And, it's important that we promote a unified approach to tackling some of these security challenges.”



“The security challenges that we're facing today are very complex, and the solution to those challenges is not something the United States has to face alone.



Anderson said every NATO nation has a major role to play in the addressing the alliance’s collective security challenges.



“We cannot do that effectively unless we train together like we're doing here.”



The primary training audiences of the exercise included the Italian “Vittorio Veneto" Division, the Spanish Maritime Component Command, the Turkish Joint Force Air Component Command and the Spanish Joint Special Operations Command.



“The best part of this job I would say is being exposed to all the training audiences that we have here,” said Anderson. “Not just the training but also being able to work with our member nations, which is something that I've never done until now, and I really developed an appreciation for NATO.



“It's something that during my career I never spent a lot of time thinking about, but once I got here, I developed a better understanding and appreciation for why NATO exists and why it's critical to our national security.”



The importance of working together with NATO allies and partners was a common topic during the exercise, and many of the U.S. Soldiers said they appreciate the opportunity to serve in a NATO unit and learn more about the cultures of the NATO countries and tactics, techniques and procedures that are used by other militaries.



“You know, when you work with your allies and partners, you get different perspectives,” said Shermer. “You get a chance to really see their capabilities, their rigor, their disciplined soldiers.



“And, it's just been a joy.



“I mean, just speaking as a simple soldier, you know, the chance to work with our allies and partners really brings home for me personally the importance of the NATO charter and our ability to secure our way of life.”

Shermer also said he was grateful to the NATO allies for the teamwork and sense of family he has experienced at NRDC-Italy.



“A couple weeks ago we had a Soldier that was diagnosed with a severe medical condition.



“When you are sent out to a NATO unit, you're far away administratively and physically from a lot of the support that normal Soldiers would see on an Army installation or, on some other installation, Air Force, Navy, whatever.



“And when this event happened, what I noticed was that it didn't matter how far away we were, what I saw was different systems and components and processes and people all coming together to make sure that Soldier was well taken care of.



“And for that, I have a sense of gratitude.”



Master Sgt. Younase Dunn works as part of the support staff at the Joint Warfare Centre and is involved in the planning and administrative support for all the major exercises hosted by JWC.



“My favorite part of this job is working with the people from different nations, the different cultures and all the different militaries.,” said Dunn. “Not just the armies, but the navies and air forces of our NATO allies.

“This really is a once in a lifetime opportunity.



“I would hope everyone has at least one chance to work at a NATO unit during their career, not necessarily here in Norway but in any of the countries where we have U.S. Soldiers assigned to NATO units.



U.S. Army NATO includes about 725 U.S. Soldiers assigned to NATO billets across 21 countries in Europe and at the NATO units in Norfolk, Va. U.S. Army NATO also includes another 75 U.S. Soldiers assigned to the Military Personnel Exchange Program and as students at schools of other nations.



These 800 Soldiers are supported by a cadre of some 275 national support element Soldiers who conduct mission essential training to achieve and maintain rapid deployment readiness, improve interoperability with allies and partners and protect U.S. personnel and interests.