    Comic Con Okinawa 2024 B-Roll

    MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP FOSTER, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    12.08.2024

    Video by Cpl. Martha Linares and Sgt. Frank Webb

    Marine Corps Installations Pacific

    Status of Forces Agreement Personnel and local nationals attend Comic Con Okinawa 2024 on Camp Foster, Okinawa, Japan, Dec. 8, 2024. Marine Corps Community Services Okinawa hosted a two-day comic convention, featuring professional cosplayers, artists, and actors as well as food, gaming competitions, a cosplay contest, and multiple vendors. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Frank Webb and Cpl. Martha Linares)

    Date Taken: 12.08.2024
    Date Posted: 12.10.2024 00:44
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 946166
    VIRIN: 241208-M-VN506-1001
    PIN: 1001
    Filename: DOD_110724399
    Length: 00:04:32
    Location: MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP FOSTER, OKINAWA, JP

    This work, Comic Con Okinawa 2024 B-Roll, by Cpl Martha Linares and Sgt Frank Webb, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Japan
    Okinawa
    USMC
    MCCS
    Camp Foster
    Comic Con

