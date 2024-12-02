Comic Con Okinawa 2024 B-Roll

Status of Forces Agreement Personnel and local nationals attend Comic Con Okinawa 2024 on Camp Foster, Okinawa, Japan, Dec. 8, 2024. Marine Corps Community Services Okinawa hosted a two-day comic convention, featuring professional cosplayers, artists, and actors as well as food, gaming competitions, a cosplay contest, and multiple vendors. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Frank Webb and Cpl. Martha Linares)
|Date Taken:
|12.08.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.10.2024 00:44
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|946166
|VIRIN:
|241208-M-VN506-1001
|PIN:
|1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110724399
|Length:
|00:04:32
|Location:
|MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP FOSTER, OKINAWA, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
