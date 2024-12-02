Utah National Guard Receives Army's Most Advanced Attack Helicopter- Aerial B-Roll

The Utah National Guard received four of the Army's newest and most advanced attack helicopters, the new AH-64E Apache Guardian model, into its inventory at West Jordan, Nov. 23, 2024. (Utah Army National Guard video by Sgt. Bryton Bluth)
|Date Taken:
|11.23.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.09.2024 15:16
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|946138
|VIRIN:
|241123-Z-DJ140-7001
|Filename:
|DOD_110723760
|Length:
|00:03:05
|Location:
|WEST JORDAN, UTAH, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
