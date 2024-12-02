Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    43rd AMOG 2024 Holiday Message

    POPE ARMY AIRFIELD, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    12.05.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. Solomon Cook 

    43rd Air Mobility Operations Group

    As the year closes out, Col. Allen C. Morris Jr., 43rd Air Mobility Operations Group commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Tomio P. Brown Sr., 43rd AMOG command chief, want to wish all members of Team Pope a happy and safe holiday season. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Solomon Cook)

    Date Taken: 12.05.2024
    Date Posted: 12.09.2024 14:13
    Category: Greetings
    Video ID: 946127
    VIRIN: 241205-F-FY024-4173
    Filename: DOD_110723579
    Length: 00:00:44
    Location: POPE ARMY AIRFIELD, NORTH CAROLINA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 43rd AMOG 2024 Holiday Message, by SSgt Solomon Cook, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Holiday Season

