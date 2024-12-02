As the year closes out, Col. Allen C. Morris Jr., 43rd Air Mobility Operations Group commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Tomio P. Brown Sr., 43rd AMOG command chief, want to wish all members of Team Pope a happy and safe holiday season. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Solomon Cook)
|Date Taken:
|12.05.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.09.2024 14:13
|Category:
|Greetings
|Video ID:
|946127
|VIRIN:
|241205-F-FY024-4173
|Filename:
|DOD_110723579
|Length:
|00:00:44
|Location:
|POPE ARMY AIRFIELD, NORTH CAROLINA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 43rd AMOG 2024 Holiday Message, by SSgt Solomon Cook, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
