    Navy midshipmen and U.S. Army soldiers visit with veterans at the Armed Forces Retirement Home

    DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    12.07.2024

    Video by Spc. John Garcia, Sgt. Graham Schaefer, Sgt. Justin Stafford and Cpl. Haley Williams

    Army Multimedia and Visual Information Division

    Navy midshipmen from the U.S. Naval Academy and U.S. Army soldiers assigned to the Pentagon visit with veterans at the Armed Forces Retirement Home in Washington, D.C., Dec. 7, 2024. The visit was part of several community events they will attend prior to the Army vs. Navy football game on Dec. 14 (U.S. Army video by Spc. John Garcia).

    Date Taken: 12.07.2024
    Date Posted: 12.09.2024 10:21
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 946104
    VIRIN: 241209-A-KJ763-1001
    Filename: DOD_110722912
    Length: 00:03:05
    Location: DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US

    TAGS

    Pearl Harbor
    Naval academy
    army navy game
    navy
    midshipmen

