Navy midshipmen and U.S. Army soldiers visit with veterans at the Armed Forces Retirement Home

Navy midshipmen from the U.S. Naval Academy and U.S. Army soldiers assigned to the Pentagon visit with veterans at the Armed Forces Retirement Home in Washington, D.C., Dec. 7, 2024. The visit was part of several community events they will attend prior to the Army vs. Navy football game on Dec. 14 (U.S. Army video by Spc. John Garcia).
