Navy midshipmen and U.S. Army soldiers visit with veterans at the Armed Forces Retirement Home

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/946104" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Navy midshipmen from the U.S. Naval Academy and U.S. Army soldiers assigned to the Pentagon visit with veterans at the Armed Forces Retirement Home in Washington, D.C., Dec. 7, 2024. The visit was part of several community events they will attend prior to the Army vs. Navy football game on Dec. 14 (U.S. Army video by Spc. John Garcia).