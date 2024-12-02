A public service announcement from the 424 Air Base Squadron Security Forces on winter driving safety at Chievres Air Base, Belgium, Dec. 6, 2024. Annually from the months of November to March, accidents in the Benelux area increase by 45%. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Aaron Edwards)
|Date Taken:
|12.02.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.09.2024 06:38
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|946070
|VIRIN:
|241206-F-IC495-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110722675
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|SHAPE, HAINAUT (WAL), BE
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Benelux Winter Driving Safety, by SrA Aaron Edwards, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.