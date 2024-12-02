Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Benelux Winter Driving Safety

    SHAPE, HAINAUT (WAL), BELGIUM

    12.02.2024

    Video by Senior Airman Aaron Edwards 

    AFN Benelux

    A public service announcement from the 424 Air Base Squadron Security Forces on winter driving safety at Chievres Air Base, Belgium, Dec. 6, 2024. Annually from the months of November to March, accidents in the Benelux area increase by 45%. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Aaron Edwards)

    Date Taken: 12.02.2024
    Date Posted: 12.09.2024 06:38
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 946070
    VIRIN: 241206-F-IC495-1001
    Filename: DOD_110722675
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: SHAPE, HAINAUT (WAL), BE

    Driving
    Winter
    Chievres Air Base
    AFN Benelux
    United States Army Garrison Benelux - Schinnen
    winter safety driving

