    20th EBS prep jets for BTF 25-1

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    12.05.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. Emily Farnsworth 

    2nd Bomb Wing

    Airmen assigned to the 20th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron prepare a B-52H Stratofortress for a mission during Bomber Task Force 25-1 at RAF Fairford, England, Dec. 5, 2024. Bomber Task Force Europe provides U.S. and NATO leaders with strategic options to assure, deter and defend against adversary aggression against the Alliance, throughout Europe, and across the globe.(U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Emily Farnsworth)

    TAGS

    RAF Fairford
    USEUCOM
    2nd Bomb Wing
    BTF
    Bomber Task Force Europe
    BTF 25-1

