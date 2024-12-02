20th EBS prep jets for BTF 25-1

Airmen assigned to the 20th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron prepare a B-52H Stratofortress for a mission during Bomber Task Force 25-1 at RAF Fairford, England, Dec. 5, 2024. Bomber Task Force Europe provides U.S. and NATO leaders with strategic options to assure, deter and defend against adversary aggression against the Alliance, throughout Europe, and across the globe.(U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Emily Farnsworth)
|12.05.2024
|12.09.2024 04:25
|B-Roll
|946062
|241205-F-MJ351-9001
|DOD_110722591
|00:01:17
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|1
|1
