    130th Airlift Wing Maintainers Develop Multi Capable Airman Program

    CHARLESTON, WEST VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    07.18.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. Alancea Grant 

    130th Airlift Wing

    U.S. Air National Guard MSgt Johnathan Macioce, Crew Chief, and MSgt Calib Hartline, Avionics Technician, developed the Special Purpose Expeditary Airman Readiness (SPEAR) Training Program to have Airmen become MCA qualified. Macioce coordinated with Dyess Air Force Base, Lethal Expeditionary Airman Development Program and Ramstein Air Force, Base Agile Warrior Program, to supplement resources to develop a structured training program. SPEAR is a three tier program that teaches Airmen to cross train into other Air Force Specialty Codes (AFSC) to be able to operate more independently during real world missions.

    MCA are Airmen capable of accomplishing tasks outside of their core AFSC. Specifically, these personnel are often trained as a cross-functional team to provide combat support and combat service support to ACE FEs. They are enabled by cross utilization training (CUT) and can operate independently in an ACE environment.

    Date Taken: 07.18.2024
    Date Posted: 12.08.2024 10:48
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 946009
    VIRIN: 240718-Z-BN460-1001
    Filename: DOD_110721403
    Length: 00:02:14
    Location: CHARLESTON, WEST VIRGINIA, US

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    This work, 130th Airlift Wing Maintainers Develop Multi Capable Airman Program, by SSgt Alancea Grant, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

