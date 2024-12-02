130th Airlift Wing Maintainers Develop Multi Capable Airman Program

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Air National Guard MSgt Johnathan Macioce, Crew Chief, and MSgt Calib Hartline, Avionics Technician, developed the Special Purpose Expeditary Airman Readiness (SPEAR) Training Program to have Airmen become MCA qualified. Macioce coordinated with Dyess Air Force Base, Lethal Expeditionary Airman Development Program and Ramstein Air Force, Base Agile Warrior Program, to supplement resources to develop a structured training program. SPEAR is a three tier program that teaches Airmen to cross train into other Air Force Specialty Codes (AFSC) to be able to operate more independently during real world missions.



MCA are Airmen capable of accomplishing tasks outside of their core AFSC. Specifically, these personnel are often trained as a cross-functional team to provide combat support and combat service support to ACE FEs. They are enabled by cross utilization training (CUT) and can operate independently in an ACE environment.