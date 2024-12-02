130th Airlift Wing Maintainers Develop Multi Capable Airman Program

Eleven members of the West Virginia Air National Guard’s 130th Airlift Wing Maintenance Squadron completed a 16-week curriculum and moving forward to Expeditionary Training to become fully qualified Multi Capable Airmen from April 01, 2024 through August 31, 2024 at McLaughlin Air National Guard Base in Charleston, West Virginia.



U.S. Air National Guard MSgt Johnathan Macioce, Crew Chief, and MSgt Calib Hartline, Avionics Technician, developed the Special Purpose Expeditary Airman Readiness (SPEAR) Training Program to have Airmen become MCA qualified. Macioce coordinated with Dyess Air Force Base, Lethal Expeditionary Airman Development Program and Ramstein Air Force, Base Agile Warrior Program, to supplement resources to develop a structured training program. SPEAR is a three tier program that teaches Airmen to cross train into other Air Force Specialty Codes (AFSC) to be able to operate more independently during real world missions.



MCA are Airmen capable of accomplishing tasks outside of their core AFSC. Specifically, these personnel are often trained as a cross-functional team to provide combat support and combat service support to ACE FEs. They are enabled by cross utilization training (CUT) and can operate independently in an ACE environment.



Macioce mentioned that after a FLARE exercise in Gulfport, Mississippi in 2023, he wanted to incorporate the training they received on MCA. During the FLARE exercise, members from the 130th Airlift Wing were broken off into teams to set up forward support operating bases that simulated a way to fight a war in the island chains. Macioce went back to his leadership after returning home to develop this plan. Macioce collaborated with Hartline to put together an education training plan program.



“This is something that really fits what the Air Force is looking for. There has always been a competition between active duty and Air National Guard”, said Hartline. “We can always prove that we are just as well, or if not better than they can do. I think this just really, kinda drives home the fact that we are still relevant.”



There are three tiers to the SPEAR Training Program. Tier one is the basic level, and consists of mission essential tasks; aircraft launch and recovery, refuel and defuel, loading and unloading the aircraft using a forklift, tow team members, and other crew chief duties. The second tier is AFSC specific CUT training. Tier three is expeditionary tasks that incorporate security forces elements like weapon qualifications.



“We split off between MECHs (mechanics) and TECHs (technicians). A MECH is a crew chief, engine shop, propulsion troop, or hydraulics. If I am a 7-level in one of those areas, I am now trying to get to a 5-level competency now in another MECH area.” Macioce said. “TECHs are avionics and electricians. They are the same thing as the MECHs. Either they are a 7-level electrician working towards a 5-level in avionics. Avionics consists of 3 different shops. Or a 7-level avionics technician working towards a 5-level in electronics.”



“Being a part of something that is new and being able to go out and be operational. I think that is something that we all look forward to being part of the military. You want to go do things and be relevant. I am excited to be part of a really specialized group”, said Hartline.



According to Macioce, the ultimate goal of the SPEAR program is to have an accredited program that can be open to other units throughout the ANG or even active duty. “Having a core group of Airmen that are ‘Ready to Go’ if we ever have to operate this way”, said Macioce.

