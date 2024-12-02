OCD24: 36 AS lifts off of Andersen AFB

Two C-130J Super Hercules Aircraft from the 36th Airlift Squadron from Yokota Air Base, Japan, take off during Operation Christmas Drop at Andersen Air Force Base, Dec. 6, 2024. The tradition began during the Christmas season in 1952 when a B-29 Superfortress aircrew saw islanders waving at them from the island of Kapingamarangi, 3,500 miles southwest of Hawaii. In the spirit of Christmas, the aircrew dropped a bundle of supplies attached to a parachute to the islanders below, giving the operation its name. Today, airdrop operations include 58 islands throughout the Pacific. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Taylor Slater)
|Date Taken:
|12.06.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.08.2024 03:19
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|946002
|VIRIN:
|241206-F-PJ020-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_110721100
|Length:
|00:00:56
|Location:
|ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GU
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
