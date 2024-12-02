Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    OCD24: 36 AS lifts off of Andersen AFB

    ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GUAM

    12.06.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. Taylor Slater 

    374th Airlift Wing

    Two C-130J Super Hercules Aircraft from the 36th Airlift Squadron from Yokota Air Base, Japan, take off during Operation Christmas Drop at Andersen Air Force Base, Dec. 6, 2024. The tradition began during the Christmas season in 1952 when a B-29 Superfortress aircrew saw islanders waving at them from the island of Kapingamarangi, 3,500 miles southwest of Hawaii. In the spirit of Christmas, the aircrew dropped a bundle of supplies attached to a parachute to the islanders below, giving the operation its name. Today, airdrop operations include 58 islands throughout the Pacific. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Taylor Slater)

    Date Taken: 12.06.2024
    Date Posted: 12.08.2024 03:19
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 946002
    VIRIN: 241206-F-PJ020-1002
    Filename: DOD_110721100
    Length: 00:00:56
    Location: ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GU

    PACAF
    HADR
    C-130
    INDOPACOM
    OperationChristmasDrop
    OCD24

