Volunteers and service members from across the Pacific theater decorate their bundles during the Operation Christmas Drop 2024 “Bundle Build” event at a hangar at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Dec. 7, 2024. The tradition began during the Christmas season in 1952 when a B-29 Superfortress aircrew saw islanders waving at them from the island of Kapingamarangi, 3,500 miles southwest of Hawaii. In the spirit of Christmas, the aircrew dropped a bundle of supplies attached to a parachute to the islanders below, giving the operation its name. Today, airdrop operations include 58 islands throughout the Pacific. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Jacob Wood)
|Date Taken:
|12.06.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.08.2024 00:28
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|945981
|VIRIN:
|241207-F-AF991-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110720762
|Length:
|00:03:50
|Location:
|ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GU
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Operation Christmas Drop Bundle-Build b-roll, by SrA Jacob Wood, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
