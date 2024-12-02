Operation Christmas Drop Bundle-Build b-roll

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/945981" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Volunteers and service members from across the Pacific theater decorate their bundles during the Operation Christmas Drop 2024 “Bundle Build” event at a hangar at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Dec. 7, 2024. The tradition began during the Christmas season in 1952 when a B-29 Superfortress aircrew saw islanders waving at them from the island of Kapingamarangi, 3,500 miles southwest of Hawaii. In the spirit of Christmas, the aircrew dropped a bundle of supplies attached to a parachute to the islanders below, giving the operation its name. Today, airdrop operations include 58 islands throughout the Pacific. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Jacob Wood)