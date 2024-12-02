Arkansas National Guard Happy Holiday Messages

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    LITTLE ROCK ARKANSAS, ARKANSAS, UNITED STATES

    12.07.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. Bryce Colvert 

    Arkansas National Guard Public Affairs Office

    Soldiers of the Arkansas National Guard, in order of appearance, Sgt. Jarris Howard, Sgt. 1st Class Josh Hines, Capt. Khatiana Butler, Spc. Daniel Deviney, Sgt. Eli Prell, Command Sgt. Maj. James Sanders, Spc. Mason Lavender, 1st Lt. Ashley Patchell, Sgt. James Wade, and Spc. Frankie Fuentes, wish their communities happy holidays and a Merry Christmas from the Arkansas Post Exchange Complex at Camp Joseph T. Robinson, Arkansas, on Dec. 7, 2024.

    (Arkansas National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Bryce Colvert)

