Soldiers of the Arkansas National Guard, in order of appearance, Sgt. Jarris Howard, Sgt. 1st Class Josh Hines, Capt. Khatiana Butler, Spc. Daniel Deviney, Sgt. Eli Prell, Command Sgt. Maj. James Sanders, Spc. Mason Lavender, 1st Lt. Ashley Patchell, Sgt. James Wade, and Spc. Frankie Fuentes, wish their communities happy holidays and a Merry Christmas from the Arkansas Post Exchange Complex at Camp Joseph T. Robinson, Arkansas, on Dec. 7, 2024.
(Arkansas National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Bryce Colvert)
|Date Taken:
|12.07.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.07.2024 14:49
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|945959
|VIRIN:
|241207-Z-EO467-1001
|PIN:
|1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110720550
|Length:
|00:01:19
|Location:
|LITTLE ROCK ARKANSAS, ARKANSAS, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Arkansas National Guard Happy Holiday Messages, by SSG Bryce Colvert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
