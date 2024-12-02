Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SAWS Ribbon Cutting Ceremony

    SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    12.06.2024

    Video by Petty Officer 1st Class Kelby Sanders 

    Commander, Naval Surface Force, U.S. Pacific Fleet

    Naval Surface and Mine Warfighting Development Center (SMWDC) hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony to establish Surface Advanced Warfighting School (SAWS) at Naval Base San Diego, Dec. 6, 2024. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Olivia Rucker)

    Date Taken: 12.06.2024
    Date Posted: 12.06.2024 17:52
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 945924
    VIRIN: 241206-N-ML799-2003
    Filename: DOD_110719582
    Length: 00:00:52
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US

    training
    CNSP
    SAWS
    SMWDC

