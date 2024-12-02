Naval Surface and Mine Warfighting Development Center (SMWDC) hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony to establish Surface Advanced Warfighting School (SAWS) at Naval Base San Diego, Dec. 6, 2024. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Olivia Rucker)
|Date Taken:
|12.06.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.06.2024 17:52
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|945924
|VIRIN:
|241206-N-ML799-2003
|Filename:
|DOD_110719582
|Length:
|00:00:52
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, SAWS Ribbon Cutting Ceremony, by PO1 Kelby Sanders, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.