20th EBS takeoff for APEX Patriot

U.S. Airmen from the 20th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron train with partners from Norway during exercise APEX Patriot for Bomber Task Force 25-1 Europe, Dec. 5, 2024. U.S. European Command enjoys mutually beneficial military cooperation with Nordic Allies and partner countries with respect to the Arctic region, constantly coordinating together on operations and exercises. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Jacob Cabanero)
|Date Taken:
|12.05.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.06.2024 11:35
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|945834
|VIRIN:
|241205-F-TC214-7001
|Filename:
|DOD_110718366
|Length:
|00:01:38
|Location:
|RAF FAIRFORD, GB
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
