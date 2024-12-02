Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    20th EBS takeoff for APEX Patriot

    RAF FAIRFORD, UNITED KINGDOM

    12.05.2024

    Video by Senior Airman Jacob Cabanero 

    2nd Bomb Wing

    U.S. Airmen from the 20th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron train with partners from Norway during exercise APEX Patriot for Bomber Task Force 25-1 Europe, Dec. 5, 2024. U.S. European Command enjoys mutually beneficial military cooperation with Nordic Allies and partner countries with respect to the Arctic region, constantly coordinating together on operations and exercises. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Jacob Cabanero)

    Date Taken: 12.05.2024
    Date Posted: 12.06.2024 11:35
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 945834
    VIRIN: 241205-F-TC214-7001
    Filename: DOD_110718366
    Length: 00:01:38
    Location: RAF FAIRFORD, GB

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 20th EBS takeoff for APEX Patriot, by SrA Jacob Cabanero, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    RAF Fairford
    USEUCOM
    STRATCOM
    AFGSC
    BTF
    Bomber Task Force Europe

