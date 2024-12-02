20th EBS takeoff for APEX Patriot

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/945834" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Airmen from the 20th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron train with partners from Norway during exercise APEX Patriot for Bomber Task Force 25-1 Europe, Dec. 5, 2024. U.S. European Command enjoys mutually beneficial military cooperation with Nordic Allies and partner countries with respect to the Arctic region, constantly coordinating together on operations and exercises. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Jacob Cabanero)