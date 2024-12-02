Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    2d Marine Division Holiday Greetings

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    JACKSONVILLE, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    12.04.2024

    Video by Cpl. Alexander Peterson 

    2nd Marine Division

    U.S. Marine Corps Pfc. James Carter, a motor vehicle operator with Headquarters Battalion, 2d Marine Division, sends a holiday message on Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, Dec. 5, 2024. These messages were created to bring recognition to service members and their families during the holiday season.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.04.2024
    Date Posted: 12.06.2024 10:43
    Category: Greetings
    Video ID: 945821
    VIRIN: 241206-M-LA819-1001
    Filename: DOD_110718179
    Length: 00:00:07
    Location: JACKSONVILLE, NORTH CAROLINA, US
    Hometown: BROOKLYN, NEW YORK, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2d Marine Division Holiday Greetings, by Cpl Alexander Peterson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Holiday Season

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download