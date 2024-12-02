Nido, the newest military working dog with the 2nd Security Forces Squadron, and Senior Airman Ethan Mayers, 2nd Security Forces Squadron military working dog handler, demonstrate a few commands at Barksdale Air Force Base, La., Dec. 4, 2024. Mayers calls out commands and allows Nido to chew on a dog toy while waiting for his training to begin. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Jaiyah Lewis)
|Date Taken:
|11.27.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.06.2024 09:48
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|945814
|VIRIN:
|241127-F-JL714-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110718143
|Length:
|00:00:28
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Barksdale Welcomes a New K-9, by A1C Jaiyah Lewis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.