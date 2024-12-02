Barksdale Welcomes a New K-9

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/945814" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Nido, the newest military working dog with the 2nd Security Forces Squadron, and Senior Airman Ethan Mayers, 2nd Security Forces Squadron military working dog handler, demonstrate a few commands at Barksdale Air Force Base, La., Dec. 4, 2024. Mayers calls out commands and allows Nido to chew on a dog toy while waiting for his training to begin. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Jaiyah Lewis)