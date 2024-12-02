Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Barksdale Welcomes a New K-9

    UNITED STATES

    11.27.2024

    Video by Airman 1st Class Jaiyah Lewis 

    2nd Bomb Wing

    Nido, the newest military working dog with the 2nd Security Forces Squadron, and Senior Airman Ethan Mayers, 2nd Security Forces Squadron military working dog handler, demonstrate a few commands at Barksdale Air Force Base, La., Dec. 4, 2024. Mayers calls out commands and allows Nido to chew on a dog toy while waiting for his training to begin. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Jaiyah Lewis)

    Date Taken: 11.27.2024
    Date Posted: 12.06.2024 09:48
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 945814
    VIRIN: 241127-F-JL714-1001
    Filename: DOD_110718143
    Length: 00:00:28
    Location: US

    MWD
    security forces
    military working dog
    K-9

