    AFN Europe Report: Dec 6,, 2024

    SEMBACH, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    12.06.2024

    Video by Senior Airman Camerron Niewoehner and Senior Airman Jan Valle

    Regional Media Center AFN Europe

    On this AFN Europe Report:


    NATO Partners Participate In TUMAK 24
    U.S. Soldiers participated in exercise TUMAK 24 alongside NATO Allies at the Bemowo Piskie Training Area, Poland.

    U.S. Marines Conclude Freezing Winds 24
    U.S. Marines concluded Freezing Winds 24, an annual Finnish Navy hosted multinational naval exercise in Dragsvik, Finland.

    (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Jan Valle)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.06.2024
    Date Posted: 12.06.2024 04:55
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 945801
    VIRIN: 241206-F-MY398-7132
    Filename: DOD_110717928
    Length: 00:02:00
    Location: SEMBACH, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFN Europe Report: Dec 6,, 2024, by SrA Camerron Niewoehner and SrA Jan Valle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Stronger Together
    AFN Europe Report
    TUMAK24
    Freezing Winds 24

