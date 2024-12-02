20th EBS maintenance keep the jets rolling for BTF 25-1

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Airmen assigned to the 20th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron perform maintenance on a B-52H Stratofortress during Bomber Task Force 25-1 at RAF Fairford, England, Dec. 4, 2024. The U.S. upholds a robust strategic bomber force, reinforcing the security and stability of its Allies and partners. 20th EBS maintainers ensure that Bomber Task Force assets can be deployed anytime, anywhere to promote peace and security across NATO. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Emily Farnsworth)