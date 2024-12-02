Airmen assigned to the 20th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron perform maintenance on a B-52H Stratofortress during Bomber Task Force 25-1 at RAF Fairford, England, Dec. 4, 2024. The U.S. upholds a robust strategic bomber force, reinforcing the security and stability of its Allies and partners. 20th EBS maintainers ensure that Bomber Task Force assets can be deployed anytime, anywhere to promote peace and security across NATO. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Emily Farnsworth)
|Date Taken:
|12.04.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.06.2024 03:29
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|945797
|VIRIN:
|241204-F-MJ351-7001
|Filename:
|DOD_110717894
|Length:
|00:02:48
|Location:
|RAF FAIRFORD, GB
|Downloads:
|4
|High-Res. Downloads:
|4
This work, 20th EBS maintenance keep the jets rolling for BTF 25-1, by SSgt Emily Farnsworth, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.