Logistics On Location: Military Working Dogs, Marine Corps Base Hawaii

U.S. military working dogs go wherever American troops go. They are lovable and loyal, but know they are highly skilled warriors, trained by the best to serve alongside them. Logistics is critical to the military working dog mission. The Defense Logistics Agency is the Nation's Logistics Combat Support Agency and DLA is proud to support these four-legged warriors and the warfighters who train them at Marine Corps Base Hawaii and around the country. For more information on how DLA can support your mission, visit: www.dla.mil
|07.24.2024
|12.05.2024 20:39
|Video Productions
|945776
|240724-D-LU733-9456
|505903
|DOD_110717495
|00:00:59
|US
|0
|0
