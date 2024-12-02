Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Logistics On Location: Military Working Dogs, Marine Corps Base Hawaii

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    07.24.2024

    Video by Nutan Chada  

    Defense Logistics Agency   

    U.S. military working dogs go wherever American troops go. They are lovable and loyal, but know they are highly skilled warriors, trained by the best to serve alongside them. Logistics is critical to the military working dog mission. The Defense Logistics Agency is the Nation's Logistics Combat Support Agency and DLA is proud to support these four-legged warriors and the warfighters who train them at Marine Corps Base Hawaii and around the country. For more information on how DLA can support your mission, visit: www.dla.mil

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.24.2024
    Date Posted: 12.05.2024 20:39
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 945776
    VIRIN: 240724-D-LU733-9456
    PIN: 505903
    Filename: DOD_110717495
    Length: 00:00:59
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Logistics On Location: Military Working Dogs, Marine Corps Base Hawaii, by Nutan Chada, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    DLATroopSupport

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download