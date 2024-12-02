DLA...Make An Impact, DLA Police (open caption)

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Protecting with pride! The Defense Logistics Agency is the Nation's Logistics Combat Support Agency, providing worldwide logistics support in both peacetime and wartime to the U.S. military. The DLA police provide around-the-clock force protection, antiterrorism, and security operations through police services, facilities security, emergency response, and protective countermeasure programs for Agency installations and facilities in order to protect DLA people, resources, mission and infrastructure from violence and destruction. DLA is hiring! For more information visit: DLA/Careers