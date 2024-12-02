Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    DLA...Make An Impact, DLA Police (open caption)

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    12.05.2024

    Video by Nutan Chada  

    Defense Logistics Agency   

    Protecting with pride! The Defense Logistics Agency is the Nation's Logistics Combat Support Agency, providing worldwide logistics support in both peacetime and wartime to the U.S. military. The DLA police provide around-the-clock force protection, antiterrorism, and security operations through police services, facilities security, emergency response, and protective countermeasure programs for Agency installations and facilities in order to protect DLA people, resources, mission and infrastructure from violence and destruction. DLA is hiring! For more information visit: DLA/Careers

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.05.2024
    Date Posted: 12.05.2024 20:13
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 945769
    VIRIN: 241205-D-LU733-7078
    PIN: 505800-G
    Filename: DOD_110717479
    Length: 00:01:47
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, DLA...Make An Impact, DLA Police (open caption), by Nutan Chada, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    DLAPolice

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download