ECC “One Communicator any Communications”

The Expeditionary Communications Course is an eight-week course ran by Marine Corps Communications Electronics School on Marine Corps Air-Ground Combat Center, Twentynine Palms, California . ECC trains Marines in expeditionary skillsets that enable them to operate in any environment across the full range of military operations. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Damian Oso and Cpl. Connor Webb)