The Expeditionary Communications Course is an eight-week course ran by Marine Corps Communications Electronics School on Marine Corps Air-Ground Combat Center, Twentynine Palms, California . ECC trains Marines in expeditionary skillsets that enable them to operate in any environment across the full range of military operations. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Damian Oso and Cpl. Connor Webb)
|Date Taken:
|09.26.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.05.2024 19:13
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|945761
|VIRIN:
|240926-M-DO021-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110717323
|Length:
|00:02:14
|Location:
|TWENTYNINE PALMS, CALIFORNIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, ECC “One Communicator any Communications”, by Cpl Damian Oso and Cpl Connor Webb, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
