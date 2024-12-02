Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    December Coyote Community Connection

    FORT HUNTER LIGGETT, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    12.05.2024

    Video by Augusta Vargas 

    Fort Hunter Liggett Public Affairs Office

    In this episode of the December Coyote Community Connection
    The Fort Hunter Liggett garrison command team takes a moment to recognize the incredible Soldiers, DoD civilians, and staff who keep Fort Hunter Liggett running strong. It’s a heartfelt thank you to everyone who works hard every day to support the mission. Thank you for tuning in, and we hope you enjoy the show!

    Date Taken: 12.05.2024
    Date Posted: 12.05.2024 14:19
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 945697
    VIRIN: 241205-A-LW200-7242
    Filename: DOD_110716744
    Length: 00:08:09
    Location: FORT HUNTER LIGGETT, CALIFORNIA, US
    Hometown: FORT HUNTER LIGGETT, CALIFORNIA, US

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    U.S. Army Reserve
    Community Strong
    Fort Hunter Liggett
    Be All You Can Be
    People First

