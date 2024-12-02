U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Chirstian Franquez, 35th Maintenance Group (MXG) Fabrication Flight metal technologies craftsman, discusses the fabrication flight’s mission at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Dec. 2, 2024. The 35th MXG Fabrication Flight drives the mission forward by crafting, repairing and innovating essential parts for the F-16 Fighting Falcon, ensuring mission ready airpower can support U.S. allies and interests throughout the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Koby Mitchell)
|Date Taken:
|12.02.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.05.2024 00:40
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|945619
|VIRIN:
|241202-F-KM882-9001
|Filename:
|DOD_110715485
|Length:
|00:00:34
|Location:
|MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Fabrication Flight Metal Technologies; Piece by Piece, by A1C Koby Mitchell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.