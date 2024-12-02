Fabrication Flight Metal Technologies; Piece by Piece

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Chirstian Franquez, 35th Maintenance Group (MXG) Fabrication Flight metal technologies craftsman, discusses the fabrication flight’s mission at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Dec. 2, 2024. The 35th MXG Fabrication Flight drives the mission forward by crafting, repairing and innovating essential parts for the F-16 Fighting Falcon, ensuring mission ready airpower can support U.S. allies and interests throughout the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Koby Mitchell)