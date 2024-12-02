Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fabrication Flight Metal Technologies; Piece by Piece

    MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JAPAN

    12.02.2024

    Video by Airman 1st Class Koby Mitchell 

    35th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Chirstian Franquez, 35th Maintenance Group (MXG) Fabrication Flight metal technologies craftsman, discusses the fabrication flight’s mission at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Dec. 2, 2024. The 35th MXG Fabrication Flight drives the mission forward by crafting, repairing and innovating essential parts for the F-16 Fighting Falcon, ensuring mission ready airpower can support U.S. allies and interests throughout the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Koby Mitchell)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.02.2024
    Date Posted: 12.05.2024 00:40
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 945619
    VIRIN: 241202-F-KM882-9001
    Filename: DOD_110715485
    Length: 00:00:34
    Location: MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP

    Japan
    Misawa Air Base
    Air Force
    INDOPACOM
    35 MXG
    Metal Technologies

