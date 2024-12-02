Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Beverly Sunrise 24-6

    MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JAPAN

    10.25.2024

    Video by Airman 1st Class Patrick Boyle 

    35th Fighter Wing

    The 35th Fighter Wing conducted the Beverly Sunrise 24-6 exercise at Misawa Air Base, Japan, in October. Exercises are critical to ensuring readiness and enabling rapid responses to real-world emergencies, protecting both personnel and mission capabilities. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Patrick Boyle)

    Date Taken: 10.25.2024
    Date Posted: 12.04.2024 18:23
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 945588
    VIRIN: 241025-F-F3703-1001
    Filename: DOD_110715192
    Length: 00:00:39
    Location: MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Beverly Sunrise 24-6, by A1C Patrick Boyle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Misawa Air Base
    Readiness
    Beverly Sunrise

