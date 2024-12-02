The 35th Fighter Wing conducted the Beverly Sunrise 24-6 exercise at Misawa Air Base, Japan, in October. Exercises are critical to ensuring readiness and enabling rapid responses to real-world emergencies, protecting both personnel and mission capabilities. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Patrick Boyle)
