10th Mountain Division HHBN Individual Task Round Robin

Soldiers assigned to Headquarters and Headquarters Battalion, 10th Mountain Division, operate a Joint Battle Command Platform (JBC-P) during an Individual Task Round Robin, Dec. 04, 2024 on Fort Drum, New York. The purpose of the ITRR is to develop skills at the lowest level, honing the ability of Soldiers in HHBN to operate as a team under pressure in preparation for their "Division in the Dirt" rotation to the Joint Readiness Training Center on Fort Johnson, Louisiana. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Mason Nichols)