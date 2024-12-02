Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    10th Mountain Division HHBN Individual Task Round Robin

    FORT DRUM, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES

    12.04.2024

    Video by Spc. Mason Nichols 

    27th Public Affairs Detachment

    Soldiers assigned to Headquarters and Headquarters Battalion, 10th Mountain Division, operate a Joint Battle Command Platform (JBC-P) during an Individual Task Round Robin, Dec. 04, 2024 on Fort Drum, New York. The purpose of the ITRR is to develop skills at the lowest level, honing the ability of Soldiers in HHBN to operate as a team under pressure in preparation for their "Division in the Dirt" rotation to the Joint Readiness Training Center on Fort Johnson, Louisiana. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Mason Nichols)

    Date Taken: 12.04.2024
    Date Posted: 12.04.2024 15:31
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 945573
    VIRIN: 241204-A-AO831-5904
    Filename: DOD_110714936
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 10th Mountain Division HHBN Individual Task Round Robin, by SPC Mason Nichols, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    FORSCOM
    Fort Drum
    Army
    10th Mountain Division (LI)
    ITRR

