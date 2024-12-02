Sacramento Weir Widening Project: Progress Update Fall 2024

Aerial video captures the latest construction of the Sacramento Weir Widening Project, showcasing the foundation work for the new weir, vehicle bridge, fish passage structure, stilling basin drain channel, and bypass transport channel, along the west bank of the Sacramento River in Yolo County, California, Sept. 18, 2024 and November 18, 2024.
0:00 - Introduction
0:06 - New Weir and Vehicle Bridge
0:31 - Fish Passage Structure
00:52 - Stilling Basin Drain Channel
01:16 - Bypass Transport Channel
01:37 - Conclusion
Learn more: https://www.spk.usace.army.mil/Missions/Civil-Works/Sacramento-Levee-Upgrades/Sacramento-Weir/
|12.02.2024
|12.04.2024 13:37
|Video Productions
|945555
|241202-A-AN535-1001
|DOD_110714735
|00:01:46
|SACRAMENTO, CALIFORNIA, US
|0
|0
