Sacramento Weir Widening Project: Progress Update Fall 2024

Aerial video captures the latest construction of the Sacramento Weir Widening Project, showcasing the foundation work for the new weir, vehicle bridge, fish passage structure, stilling basin drain channel, and bypass transport channel, along the west bank of the Sacramento River in Yolo County, California, Sept. 18, 2024 and November 18, 2024.



0:00 - Introduction

0:06 - New Weir and Vehicle Bridge

0:31 - Fish Passage Structure

00:52 - Stilling Basin Drain Channel

01:16 - Bypass Transport Channel

01:37 - Conclusion



Learn more: https://www.spk.usace.army.mil/Missions/Civil-Works/Sacramento-Levee-Upgrades/Sacramento-Weir/