Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl Shout Out: Capt. Stephanie Simon

U.S. Marine Corps Capt. Stephanie Simon, recruiting support officer for Recruiting Station Los Angeles, gives a shout out to attendees of the Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl at Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego in San Diego, Dec. 3, 2024. The Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl has honored our nation’s heroes since 2006. For over 20 years, the Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl has hosted fan-fest areas showcasing armed forces hardware, conducted flyovers before the game, held demonstrations by several of the military's top skydiving teams, awarded custom homes to wounded warriors, directed on-field induction ceremonies, and showcased armed forces bands and honor guards. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Bruin Largent)
|12.03.2024
Date Posted: 12.04.2024
Location: SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US
