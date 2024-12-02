Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl Shout Out: Capt. Stephanie Simon

    SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    12.03.2024

    Video by Cpl. Bruin Largent 

    12th Marine Corps District

    U.S. Marine Corps Capt. Stephanie Simon, recruiting support officer for Recruiting Station Los Angeles, gives a shout out to attendees of the Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl at Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego in San Diego, Dec. 3, 2024. The Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl has honored our nation’s heroes since 2006. For over 20 years, the Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl has hosted fan-fest areas showcasing armed forces hardware, conducted flyovers before the game, held demonstrations by several of the military's top skydiving teams, awarded custom homes to wounded warriors, directed on-field induction ceremonies, and showcased armed forces bands and honor guards. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Bruin Largent)

    Date Taken: 12.03.2024
    Date Posted: 12.04.2024 12:24
    Category: Greetings
    TAGS

    shout out
    armed forces bowl
    RSO
    RS LA

