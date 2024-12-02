Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl Shout Out: Capt. Stephanie Simon

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Marine Corps Capt. Stephanie Simon, recruiting support officer for Recruiting Station Los Angeles, gives a shout out to attendees of the Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl at Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego in San Diego, Dec. 3, 2024. The Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl has honored our nation’s heroes since 2006. For over 20 years, the Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl has hosted fan-fest areas showcasing armed forces hardware, conducted flyovers before the game, held demonstrations by several of the military's top skydiving teams, awarded custom homes to wounded warriors, directed on-field induction ceremonies, and showcased armed forces bands and honor guards. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Bruin Largent)