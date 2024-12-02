Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    JBSA-Lackland Tree lighting time-slice

    LACKLAND AIR FORCE BASE, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    12.03.2024

    Video by Ismael Ortega 

    502nd Air Base Wing

    Members of the Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland community gather for the tree lighting ceremony at JBSA-Lackland Dec. 2, 2024. The tree lighting ceremony is an annual event that occurs in JBSA-Lackland, Fort Sam Houston and Randolph. (U.S. Air Force video by Ismael Ortega)

    Date Taken: 12.03.2024
    Date Posted: 12.04.2024 11:50
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 945546
    VIRIN: 241203-D-RD023-1002
    Filename: DOD_110714571
    Length: 00:00:15
    Location: LACKLAND AIR FORCE BASE, TEXAS, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, JBSA-Lackland Tree lighting time-slice, by Ismael Ortega, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    holidays
    tree
    Joint Base San Antonio

