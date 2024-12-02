Members of the Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland community gather for the tree lighting ceremony at JBSA-Lackland Dec. 2, 2024. The tree lighting ceremony is an annual event that occurs in JBSA-Lackland, Fort Sam Houston and Randolph. (U.S. Air Force video by Ismael Ortega)
|Date Taken:
|12.03.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.04.2024 11:50
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|945546
|VIRIN:
|241203-D-RD023-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_110714571
|Length:
|00:00:15
|Location:
|LACKLAND AIR FORCE BASE, TEXAS, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, JBSA-Lackland Tree lighting time-slice, by Ismael Ortega, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
