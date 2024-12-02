Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    WAA Day 2024 – Important Information for Visitors and Volunteers

    ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    12.03.2024

    Video by Daryl Vaca 

    Arlington National Cemetery   

    National Wreaths Across America Day 2024 is fast approaching! We look forward to welcoming you to our annual tradition. Watch to learn about important access information for volunteers, ADA accessibility, and DoD ID card holders.

    For more information, please visit: https://arlingtoncemetery.mil/waa

    (U.S. Army Video by Daryl Vaca / Arlington National Cemetery)

    Date Taken: 12.03.2024
    Date Posted: 12.04.2024 08:28
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 945522
    VIRIN: 241203-A-YL265-9868
    Filename: DOD_110714247
    Length: 00:03:17
    Location: ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA, US

    Wreaths Across America
    Arlington Naitonal Cemetery
    WWA

