WAA Day 2024 – Important Information for Visitors and Volunteers

National Wreaths Across America Day 2024 is fast approaching! We look forward to welcoming you to our annual tradition. Watch to learn about important access information for volunteers, ADA accessibility, and DoD ID card holders.
For more information, please visit: https://arlingtoncemetery.mil/waa
(U.S. Army Video by Daryl Vaca / Arlington National Cemetery)
|12.03.2024
|12.04.2024 08:28
|PSA
|945522
|241203-A-YL265-9868
|DOD_110714247
|00:03:17
|ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA, US
|1
|1
