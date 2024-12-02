Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    20th EBS launches B-52s for BTF 25-1

    RAF FAIRFORD, UNITED KINGDOM

    12.03.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. Emily Farnsworth 

    2nd Bomb Wing

    A B-52H Stratofortress assigned to the 20th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron taxis the runway at RAF Fairford, England prior to taking off for Exercise APEX Buccaneer Dec. 3, 2024. Exercise APEX Buccaneer is a High North, Norwegian-led, Find, Fix, Track, Target (F2T2) trilateral exercise with U.S. Air Force and Royal Air Force assets. The 20th EBS will work alongside fifth-generation fighters and ISR assets to conduct live-drops and train with Norwegian land and naval forces, honing their collective ability to rapidly deploy large, combat-credible forces to overwhelm and defeat any threat. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Emily Farnsworth)

    Date Taken: 12.03.2024
    Date Posted: 12.04.2024 07:19
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 945517
    VIRIN: 241203-F-MJ351-7001
    Filename: DOD_110714063
    Length: 00:03:18
    Location: RAF FAIRFORD, GB

    TAGS

    RAF Fairford
    USEUCOM
    2nd Bomb Wing
    BTF
    Bomber Task Force Europe
    BTF 25-1

