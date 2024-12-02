20th EBS launches B-52s for BTF 25-1

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/945517" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

A B-52H Stratofortress assigned to the 20th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron taxis the runway at RAF Fairford, England prior to taking off for Exercise APEX Buccaneer Dec. 3, 2024. Exercise APEX Buccaneer is a High North, Norwegian-led, Find, Fix, Track, Target (F2T2) trilateral exercise with U.S. Air Force and Royal Air Force assets. The 20th EBS will work alongside fifth-generation fighters and ISR assets to conduct live-drops and train with Norwegian land and naval forces, honing their collective ability to rapidly deploy large, combat-credible forces to overwhelm and defeat any threat. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Emily Farnsworth)