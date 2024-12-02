A B-52H Stratofortress assigned to the 20th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron taxis the runway at RAF Fairford, England prior to taking off for Exercise APEX Buccaneer Dec. 3, 2024. Exercise APEX Buccaneer is a High North, Norwegian-led, Find, Fix, Track, Target (F2T2) trilateral exercise with U.S. Air Force and Royal Air Force assets. The 20th EBS will work alongside fifth-generation fighters and ISR assets to conduct live-drops and train with Norwegian land and naval forces, honing their collective ability to rapidly deploy large, combat-credible forces to overwhelm and defeat any threat. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Emily Farnsworth)
|Date Taken:
|12.03.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.04.2024 07:19
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|945517
|VIRIN:
|241203-F-MJ351-7001
|Filename:
|DOD_110714063
|Length:
|00:03:18
|Location:
|RAF FAIRFORD, GB
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
This work, 20th EBS launches B-52s for BTF 25-1, by SSgt Emily Farnsworth, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.