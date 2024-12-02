Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    41st FAB hosts Annual Holiday Tree Lighting Event Reel

    GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, GERMANY

    12.04.2024

    Video by Pfc. Jolene Cintron 

    5th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment   

    U.S. Soldiers and their families participate in the annual tree-lighting event near the parade field at U.S. Army Garrison Bavaria, Grafenwoehr, Germany, Dec. 2, 2024. 41st Field Artillery Brigade hosted the event with festive activities, food, and choir performances during the holiday season. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Jolene Cintron)

    Date Taken: 12.04.2024
    Date Posted: 12.04.2024 05:42
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 945514
    VIRIN: 241204-A-FO268-2058
    Filename: DOD_110713953
    Length: 00:00:35
    Location: GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, DE

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 41st FAB hosts Annual Holiday Tree Lighting Event Reel, by PFC Jolene Cintron, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Tree Lighting
    3-321 FAR
    1-77 AR
    7ATC
    41FAB
    VictoryCorps

