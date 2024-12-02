41st FAB hosts Annual Holiday Tree Lighting Event Reel

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Soldiers and their families participate in the annual tree-lighting event near the parade field at U.S. Army Garrison Bavaria, Grafenwoehr, Germany, Dec. 2, 2024. 41st Field Artillery Brigade hosted the event with festive activities, food, and choir performances during the holiday season. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Jolene Cintron)