41st FAB hosts Annual Holiday Tree Lighting Event Reel

U.S. Soldiers and their families participate in the annual tree-lighting event near the parade field at U.S. Army Garrison Bavaria, Grafenwoehr, Germany, Dec. 2, 2024. 41st Field Artillery Brigade hosted the event with festive activities, food, and choir performances during the holiday season. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Jolene Cintron)
|Date Taken:
|12.04.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.04.2024 05:42
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|945514
|VIRIN:
|241204-A-FO268-2058
|Filename:
|DOD_110713953
|Length:
|00:00:35
|Location:
|GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, DE
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
