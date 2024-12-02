Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Kilo Co. with 3d Battalion, 2d Marine Regiment Squad Patrol Training

    CAMP LEJEUNE, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    11.19.2024

    Video by Lance Cpl. Sawyer Carleton and Cpl. Joshua Kumakaw

    2nd Marine Division

    U.S. Marines with 3d Battalion, 2d Marine Regiment, 2d Marine Division, conduct squad patrol training in Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, Nov. 19, 2024. This training allows 3d Battalion, 2d Marine Regiment to expand its knowledge and proficiency when patrolling. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Joshua Kumakaw and Lance Cpl. Sawyer Carleton)

    Date Taken: 11.19.2024
    Date Posted: 12.03.2024 16:02
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 945460
    VIRIN: 241203-M-UQ852-1002
    Filename: DOD_110712884
    Length: 00:02:20
    Location: CAMP LEJEUNE, NORTH CAROLINA, US

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Kilo Co. with 3d Battalion, 2d Marine Regiment Squad Patrol Training, by LCpl Sawyer Carleton and Cpl Joshua Kumakaw, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USMC
    Patrol
    Training
    2nd Marine Regiment
    2dMARDIV

