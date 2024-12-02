U.S. Marines with 3d Battalion, 2d Marine Regiment, 2d Marine Division, conduct squad patrol training in Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, Nov. 19, 2024. This training allows 3d Battalion, 2d Marine Regiment to expand its knowledge and proficiency when patrolling. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Joshua Kumakaw and Lance Cpl. Sawyer Carleton)
|Date Taken:
|11.19.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.03.2024 16:02
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|945460
|VIRIN:
|241203-M-UQ852-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_110712884
|Length:
|00:02:20
|Location:
|CAMP LEJEUNE, NORTH CAROLINA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Kilo Co. with 3d Battalion, 2d Marine Regiment Squad Patrol Training, by LCpl Sawyer Carleton and Cpl Joshua Kumakaw, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
