USASAC CFC message

COL Wheeler Manning, Chief of Staff, talks to the USASAC workforce about the importance and impact giving to the Combined Federal Campaign can have across the country.
Overseen by OPM, the CFC offers the federal community the opportunity to donate to thousands (~4500) of participating charities. Every year, federal employees and retirees give thousands of volunteer hours and millions of dollars through the CFC to make a difference in communities across the US.
