    Hurricane Helene TNNG Recap Video

    TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES

    11.26.2024

    Video by Sgt. Olivia Gum 

    Tennessee National Guard Joint Public Affairs Office

    Tennessee National Guardsmen supported response and recovery operations in East Tennessee, focusing efforts in Carter, Cocke, Greene, Sullivan, Unicoi, Johnson, and Washington counties following Hurricane Helene. Disaster relief missions were coordinated through the Tennessee Military Department’s Joint Emergency Operations Center, which was stood up prior to Hurricane Helene making landfall. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Sgt. Olivia Gum)

    Date Taken: 11.26.2024
    Date Posted: 12.02.2024 15:38
    Location: TENNESSEE, US

    Tennessee National Guard
    disaster relief
    230th Sustainment Brigade
    1-230th Assault Helicopter Battalion
    Hurricane Helene
    HurricaneHelene24
    TNNGHurricaneHelene24

