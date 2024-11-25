Hurricane Helene TNNG Recap Video

Tennessee National Guardsmen supported response and recovery operations in East Tennessee, focusing efforts in Carter, Cocke, Greene, Sullivan, Unicoi, Johnson, and Washington counties following Hurricane Helene. Disaster relief missions were coordinated through the Tennessee Military Department’s Joint Emergency Operations Center, which was stood up prior to Hurricane Helene making landfall. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Sgt. Olivia Gum)
|Date Taken:
|11.26.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.02.2024 15:38
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|945348
|VIRIN:
|241126-Z-HJ056-8315
|Filename:
|DOD_110711567
|Length:
|00:00:57
|Location:
|TENNESSEE, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
