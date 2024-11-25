Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    1-230th Assault Helicopter Battalion conducts flyover

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES

    11.30.2024

    Video by Sgt. Olivia Gum 

    Tennessee National Guard Joint Public Affairs Office

    Soldiers assigned to the Tennessee Army National Guard's 1-230th Assault Helicopter Battalion perform a flyover before the Vanderbilt Salute to Service game in Nashville, Tennessee, Nov. 30, 2024. The Tennessee National Guard was highlighted multiple times during the game. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Sgt. Olivia Gum)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.30.2024
    Date Posted: 12.02.2024 15:36
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 945347
    VIRIN: 241130-Z-HJ056-2553
    Filename: DOD_110711526
    Length: 00:00:42
    Location: NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 3
    High-Res. Downloads: 3

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 1-230th Assault Helicopter Battalion conducts flyover, by SGT Olivia Gum, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Flyover
    Tennessee National Guard
    Tennessee Army National Guard
    30th Troop Command
    1-230th Assault Helicopter Battalion

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download