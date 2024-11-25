Soldiers assigned to the Tennessee Army National Guard's 1-230th Assault Helicopter Battalion perform a flyover before the Vanderbilt Salute to Service game in Nashville, Tennessee, Nov. 30, 2024. The Tennessee National Guard was highlighted multiple times during the game. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Sgt. Olivia Gum)
|Date Taken:
|11.30.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.02.2024 15:36
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|945347
|VIRIN:
|241130-Z-HJ056-2553
|Filename:
|DOD_110711526
|Length:
|00:00:42
|Location:
|NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE, US
This work, 1-230th Assault Helicopter Battalion conducts flyover, by SGT Olivia Gum, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
